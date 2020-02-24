Saint Found Alive in TN After 300 Years? No, That’s a False Claim

A video is being widely shared on social media with a claim that a saint, who had taken samadhi, in Tamil Nadu’s Valliyur nearly 300 years ago, has been found alive.

The caption shared along with the video reads: “यह है सिद्धार्थ योगी जिन्होंने 300 साल पहले तमिलनाडु के वल्लियुर में समाधि ली थी वल्लियुर मंदिर के लिए मिट्टी खोदते समय उन्हें जीवित पाया गया सिद्धार्थ योगासन में बैठे नजर आए थे ऐसा है भारत जिसकी दुनिया कल्पना भी नहीं कर सकती |”

[Translation: This is Siddharth Yogi, who had taken samadhi in Tamil Nadu’s Valliyur nearly 300 years ago. While excavation work was going on for the construction of a temple, he was found alive. The world can’t even imagine this.]