WebQoof Recap: Around Parliament Security Breach, Shivraj Singh Chouhan & More

At the time of writing this report, no links between those involved in the security breach and Pannun had been established.

As per initial interrogation by the Delhi Police, the four accused were unhappy about the state of the country and were upset over issues like price rise, and unemployment, sources told The Quint .

Sources in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed to The Quint that no such links had been established at the time of publication.

You can read our story here.