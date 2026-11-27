According to a post released by Bisleri, the sanction of prosecution against Bisleri is in regards to a batch produced in September 2025 at Bisleri's Verna manufacturing facility in Goa.

Furthermore, according to news agency ANI, the FSSAI clarified that only one sample from one batch, Batch No. GO 270, was found to be non-compliant and that an order prohibiting its sale has been issued.

So, one failed test doesn't mean all of Bisleri's water is unfit for consumption.

Read the full report here.