No, This Video Doesn't Show UP Energy Min Shrikant Sharma's Car Being Attacked

As the elections in Uttar Pradesh are underway, a video of a mob chasing and attacking an SUV car is being shared on social media with the claim that the state's energy minister Shrikant Sharma's car was attacked recently by people due to high electricity rates in the state.

However, we found that the claim is false and the politician in the video is former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament (MP) from Jharkhand's Koderma, Ravindra Kumar Ray.

Amid the ongoing language row in the state of Jharkhand, Ray had a narrow escape in Bokaro in January when protestors had attacked his vehicle.