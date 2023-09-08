A video of a group marching on the streets has gone viral on the internet amid the preparations taking place in Delhi for the G20 Summit.

What is the claim?: Users are claiming that Muslims living in Delhi took out a procession and 'engaged in communal sloganeering' despite the imposition of Section 144, which prohibits the assembly of four or more people in an area.

It also states that this procession took place even though the Shobha Yatra for Janmashtami was cancelled.

Who shared it?: Along with several social media users, Sagar Kumar working with right-wing website Sudarshan TV and social media personality Ritu Rathaur have shared this claim.