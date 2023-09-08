India's G20 Presidency: Shaping an Inclusive and Sustainable Global Future

While constructive actions are essential, accountability and rectification are equally crucial to addressing climate change. The emphasis on sensitivity and empathy towards the Global South is commendable, acknowledging that these nations bear a disproportionate burden of climate impacts. Yet, Modi's approach stops short of advocating for reparative measures or compelling developed countries to meet their financial commitments, such as the unfulfilled promise of $100 billion in climate finance.

Regarding India's clean and renewable energy efforts, Modi's claims of success should be viewed critically. While India has made strides in renewable energy, concerns remain about the pace of fossil fuel reduction and the influence of powerful energy interests.

Further analysis is needed to assess the depth of India's commitment to phasing out fossil fuels and whether it aligns with the urgency of the climate crisis. Modi's global initiatives, like the International Solar Alliance and Mission LiFE, are undoubtedly positive. However, they should be scrutinised for their impact and whether they genuinely address the root causes of environmental degradation and climate change.