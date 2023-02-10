Fact-Check: Graphic Video Showing Tigers Eating a Man Is Not From India

A graphic video of a group of tigers attacking a man is being shared across social media platforms and WhatsApp.

The claim: It is being said that the man was mauled to death. There are two versions of this:

One claim states that the incident shows tigers attacking along the Coimbatore-Mysuru highway near the Tamil Nadu-Karnataka border.

The other version warns people to not head towards Chandigarh by road, as a man-eating tiger has escaped the Chhatbir zoo near Zirakpur.

(Note: Due to the highly distressing nature of the video, we have refrained from using links to the video or its archives.)