Karnataka: PM Modi's Brother Prahlad Meets With Car Accident, Sustains Injury

The accident took place around 2 pm when the family was travelling to Bandipura in a Mercedes-Benz SUV.

The Quint
Published
Hot News
1 min read
Karnataka: PM Modi's Brother Prahlad Meets With Car Accident, Sustains Injury
i

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's brother Prahlad Modi met with a car accident on the afternoon of Tuesday, 27 December when his SUV hit a divider in Kadkola, near Mysuru, Karnataka.

When and where? The accident took place around 2 pm when the family was travelling to Bandipura in a Mercedes-Benz SUV.

Sustained injuries: Prahlad suffered injuries in the accident. Along with Prahlad, his son, daughter-in-law, and grandson were in the car. His grandson suffered injuries as well.

The family has been taken to JS Hospital, Mysuru, for treatment.

The accident took place around 2 pm when the family was travelling to Bandipura in a Mercedes-Benz SUV.

(Photo Courtesy: Accessed by The Quint)

Prahlad suffered injuries in the accident.

(Photo Courtesy: Accessed by The Quint)

The family has been taken to JS Hospital, Mysuru, for treatment.

(Photo Courtesy: Accessed by The Quint)

(This is a developing story. Will be updated with more details.)

Topics:  PM Narendra Modi   KARNATAKA   Accident 

Read More
