Karnataka: PM Modi's Brother Prahlad Meets With Car Accident, Sustains Injury
The accident took place around 2 pm when the family was travelling to Bandipura in a Mercedes-Benz SUV.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's brother Prahlad Modi met with a car accident on the afternoon of Tuesday, 27 December when his SUV hit a divider in Kadkola, near Mysuru, Karnataka.
When and where? The accident took place around 2 pm when the family was travelling to Bandipura in a Mercedes-Benz SUV.
Sustained injuries: Prahlad suffered injuries in the accident. Along with Prahlad, his son, daughter-in-law, and grandson were in the car. His grandson suffered injuries as well.
The family has been taken to JS Hospital, Mysuru, for treatment.
(This is a developing story. Will be updated with more details.)
