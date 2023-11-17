Staged Video of Fight Falsely Shared as Israeli Girls Beating Arab Men

At the time of writing this report, this post be X user 'Mossadil' was viewed more than 13 lakh times.
Is it true?: No. The video was first uploaded by French stunt team Campus Univers Cascades and has no connection to the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.
How did we find out?: In one part of the video, we noticed that one man was wearing a jacket with the letters 'CUC' on the back.
Next, we used InVID WeVerify, a video verification extension on Chrome, to divide the video into viral keyframes.
We ran a reverse image search on one of them, supplementing it with the keywords 'CUC fight'.
This search led us to another fight video on a Facebook page called Campus Univers Cascades (CUC).
The page's 'Intro' section called it "the largest stunt school in the world," located in Le Cateau, France, which teaches aspiring stuntpersons and choreographs fight sequences for entertainment purposes.
Taking a cue from this, we looked for more details about this school. This led us to their Instagram page, which had uploaded the video from the viral claim on 2 November.
The post's caption carried several hashtags – such as #stuntteam, #cinema, and #choregraphy (sic) – which confirmed that the fight in the video was staged.
The Quint has reached out to CUC and will update this article as and when we receive a response.
Conclusion: A choreographed video of a fight, created by French stunt school Campus Univers Cascades, is being shared with false claims.
