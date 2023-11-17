ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

'Strongly Condemn Civilian Deaths': PM Modi on Israel-Hamas Conflict

PM Modi delivered these remarks in his address at the 2nd Voice of Global South Summit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India "strongly condemns the deaths of civilians in the conflict between Israel and Hamas," while addressing the inaugural session of the 2nd Voice of Global South Summit on Friday, 17 November.

"We all are seeing that new challenges are emerging from the events in the West Asia region. India has condemned the terrorist attack in Israel on October 7. We have exercised restraint as well. We have given emphasis on dialogue and diplomacy," PM Modi added.

(This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.)

