This Exchange Between Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and ASG Raju Did Not Take Place

A post which detailed an exchange inside a courtroom between Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Additional Solicitor General (ASG) SV Raju is being circulated on social media platforms.

What did the post say?: The post had text that said, "SAVAGE BY ARVIND KEJRIWAL. Arvind Kejriwal in Court: Why have you arrested me? ASG Raju: We have a statement against you. Kejriwal: So if I say I gave 100 crores to Modi and Amit Shah, will you go and arrest them basd on my statement? Judge and ASG both went quiet (sic)."