Fact-Check: Edited Image of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Viral After Arrest by ED

A photograph of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is going viral with users taking a dig at him and claiming that he was seen urinating his pants after being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).
What led us to the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on the image and found a similar visual uploaded on a website called 'ProKerala'.
The image was uploaded with a caption that said, "Ahmadabad :Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal arrives at in Ahmedabad to participate in a Tirangaa Yatra in Mehsana,on Monday June 06,2022."
It was attributed to IANS, a media agency.
Team WebQoof found that the image was available on the official website of IANS Photo.
News reports: An interview of Kejriwal was published on the official YouTube channel of TV9 Gujarati.
The visuals were posted on 6 June 2022 and its title said, "Delhi CM & AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal to flag off 'Tiranga Yatra' in #Mehsana ,soon |TV9."
It showed the leader and other people wearing the same outfit as seen in the viral image.
Conclusion: This image of Kejriwal is edited and is being shared to take a dig at him.
