Russia Using Lions to Make People Stay Indoors? No, it’s Fake News

As the world is fighting the coronavirus pandemic amid a spurt in the number of reported cases, Russia has reported as many as 367 cases of coronavirus, as per the Johns Hopkins tracker.

Now, multi-millionnaire Alan Sugar is one of the many social media users who have shared an image of a bulletin which claims that Russia has allegedly unleashed over 500 lions in order to ensure that people stay inside their houses amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The tweet had garnered over 28,000 likes and over 6,000 retweets at the time of publishing this article.