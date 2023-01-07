No, This Photo Doesn't Show MS Dhoni Visiting Rishabh Pant in the Hospital

More sources?: We also found information about Khan's visit to the hospital in a press release by the Government of Dubai released on 8 May 2017.

"SRK toured the hospital, getting a first-hand insight into its ultramodern facilities and spent time meeting some of its young inpatients," the release said.

The picture was also posted on the official Facebook page of Government of Dubai Media Office.

What about Pant's picture?: Pant's picture is from the accident and has also been used in several news articles.

Has Dhoni visited Pant in the hospital?: We found no credible news reports on Dhoni meeting Pant in the hospital.

Conclusion: Clearly, an edited picture is being shared to make a false claim about Dhoni meeting Pant in the hospital.