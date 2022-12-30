Indian Cricketer Rishabh Pant Injured in Car Accident, Hospitalised

“Cricketer Rishabh Pant's car met with an accident between Manglaur and Narsan in Haridwar district. He has been shifted to Max Hospital Dehradun after giving primary treatment at Roorkee Civil Hospital. Accident took place on NH-58 of Manglaur PS area,” said Kishore, per quotes in ANI.

Dr Sushil Nagar, chairman of Saksham Hospital, said that at present Rishabh's condition is stable, he is being referred from Roorkee to Delhi. Pant will then have to undergo plastic surgery.

The Haridwar-born player was traveling to his home in Roorkee when the unfortunate incident took place.

Reports also state that Uttarakhand’s Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami has instructed the authorities to ensure all possible arrangements are in place. While wishing speedy recovery of Rishabh Pant, Dhami said that all the expenses of his treatment would be borne by the state government, while air ambulance will also be provided, if there is a need.