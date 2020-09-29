Old Video of Couple Self-Immolating Shared Amid Farmer Protest

The couple had alleged inaction by the police on their complaint against some village strongmen who had been harassing them.

The Quint had also reported that three police officials including a sub-inspector Deepak Nagar of Surir police station were suspended as an investigation was launched over the alleged laxity by the police.

We had earlier debunked another false claim in September 2019, when the same video had been shared in the context of atrocities being committed against Dalits and Muslims under the Modi government.

Speaking to The Quint the couple’s son, Jagdish, had stated that his parents took their lives due to police inaction.

Evidently, an old video has resurfaced with a false claim that it is of farmers setting themselves on fire.