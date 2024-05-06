Fact-Check: Heatwave Video From Pakistan Falsely Shared As One from Rajasthan

A video showing people on two-wheelers getting sprayed by water while driving on a road is being shared as one from Rajasthan, filmed during a heatwave.
How did we find out?: At first, we noticed the logo of Pakistan's newspaper, 'The Dawn,' in the video.
We ran a relevant keyword and came across the same video on The Dawn's YouTube page. It was uploaded on 30 May 2018 titled, "Karachi walon ka garmi se bura haal." (People in Karachi suffer in the summer.)
Here is a comparison between the two videos.
