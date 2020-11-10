No, This Video of Muslims Offering Prayers in France Isn’t Recent

A simple keyword search of “Muslim street prayer France” led us to several news reports about protests in Clichy, a suburb near Paris in 2017.

Another keyword search in French of ‘street prayers in Clichy’ led us to a Facebook video by Russian news agency, Sputnik France, showing another street prayer, captioned, “Prière de rue à Clichy après la fermeture d'une mosquée…”

(Translation: “Street prayer in Clichy after the closing of a mosque ...”)

Using the same caption we performed a keyword search for videos on Google and came across the original video uploaded by LDC News Agency, dated 22 March 2017.

A comparison of frames of the viral video, with the original video by LDC News Agency, can be seen below.