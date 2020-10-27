Old Protest Against Street Prayers Revived After Paris Beheading 

The video is actually from 2017 from suburb called Clichy, near Paris in France.

A reverse image search led us to several news reports from November 2017, stating that French politicians marched on a street in a Paris suburb in protest against Muslims holding Friday prayers in public, calling it an 'unacceptable use’ of road space.

Visuals similar to the viral video can be seen in a news report by news agency AP.

Further, a BBC report on the protest carries an image of the banner saying, “STOP AUX PRIÈRES DE RUE ILLÉGALES,” (Translation: “STOP ILLEGAL STREET PRAYERS!”).

The same banner can also be seen in the viral video.