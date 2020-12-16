No, Indian Railways Hasn’t Been Sold to Adani; It’s Just an Ad!

A viral video showing an advertisement of Adani Wilmar’s product, Fortune Atta, on a train has gone viral with a false claim that the Indian Railways has now been taken over by business conglomerate Adani Group.

This comes amid allegations by the protesting farmers that the new farm laws, which the government maintains give farmers the freedom to sell their crops to anyone, were made to favour Adani and Ambani.

We found that the Fortune Atta ad on the train engine, in the viral video, is part of the Indian Railways’ bid to generate Non-Fare Revenue (NFR) and does not indicate the ownership of the train. Several other brands like TATA Steel, Haldiram’s and Amul have placed similar vinyl advertisements on the locomotives.