We Store Grains For FCI, Do Not Buy From Farmers: Adani Group

The Adani Group has responded to allegations by farmers groups on hoarding food grains in storage facilities by saying that “it neither buys food grains from farmers nor decides the pricing of food grains”, reported PTI.

Farmer Unions have blamed the Adani Group for building storage grain facilities to sell for a higher price on a later date. Allegations have been made in the farmers’ protests against Adani and Ambani saying the farmer laws -- which the government maintains gives farmers the freedom to sell their crops to anyone -- were made to favour them.