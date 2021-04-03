Old, Unrelated Images Passed Off as I-T Raid on Stalin’s Daughter

On conducting a reverse image search we came across a news report on Tamil daily Dina Thanthi, which also goes by the name of Daily Thanthi, published on 2 November 2019. The article carried the same picture and mentioned that the Rs 2,000 notes, worth Rs 6.5 crore, were recovered from Telangana.

We then ran a keyword search and came across another article published on the same date in Financial Express. This article carried an ANI tweet, which had the same picture.

Clearly, this image can’t be from the ongoing raids as it existed way back in 2019.