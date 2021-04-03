MK Stalin Censures Modi, DMK Approaches EC Following I-T Raids

Later on Friday, 2 April, MK Stalin criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and accused him of "colluding" with officials to conduct raids on DMK functionaries.

The party chief asserted that his party cannot be intimated by such threats, contrasting his party with the AIADMK, whose offices were also raided by I-T officials earlier.

“I am telling Modi, this is DMK. Don’t forget it. I am Karunanidhi’s son. I won’t get scared about such things. This is a Stalin who has seen MISA and the Emergency. It doesn’t matter how many raids you conduct. We won’t get scared. There are only three-four days for the election,” Stalin said.

The party chief also took to social media platform Twitter and said, that with BJP’s electoral loss certain and in the absence of people's support, the party is misusing its powers.