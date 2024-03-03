ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Old Clip of Man Making Controversial Remarks Linked To Ongoing Farmers’ Protests

The video could be traced back to at least January 2021 and is unrelated to the ongoing farmers' protests.

Hindi Female

A video which shows a man in a camouflage uniform making some controversial remarks is being shared with users linking it to the ongoing farmers' protests.

What are users claiming?: A premium X (formerly Twitter) user shared the video with a caption that said, "A Sikh Farmer warns, 'if our Sikh boys in Indian Army rebel and join the farmers. It will 10 minutes for Pakistan to reach Delhi' #FarmerProtest2024 #Sikh (sic)."

An archive of the post can be found here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

The video had over two million views on the platform. (More archives of similar claims can be found here, here, and here.)

Are these claims true?: Neither is this video recent nor is it related to the ongoing farmers' protests.

How did we find that out?: A Google Lens search led us to a longer version of the viral video shared on a Facebook handle named 'Mini Tv9'.

  • The video was shared on 30 January 2021 with a caption that said, "Sikh Regiment Warning."

  • On performing a further reverse image search, we came across a clearer version of the viral video uploaded on an unverified X handle called 'Krutika Varu'.

  • It was uploaded on 30 January 2021 and its caption suggested that the video was recorded during the then farmers' protests against the three farm laws introduced by the central government.

  • Team WebQoof found several other older versions of the video, which made it clear that it could be traced back to at least 2021. You can view them here and here.

Conclusion: While we could not independently verify the context of the video like when and where it was shot, it is clear that the video is unrelated to the ongoing farmers' protests.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Topics:  Fact Check   Farmers Protest   Webqoof 

