Raja Singh in Mira Road: Spree of Hate Tirades in Maharashtra Despite Legal Raps

"I want to ask how many forts are safe. On over 100 forts, they have either built majids or some fakir's dargahs. I want to request the ASI (Archeological Survey of India) to survey all forts that have been captured by them. I want to request Devendra Fadnavis and CM Shinde to liberate all forts of Maharaj that have been captured," said Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader T Raja Singh in a rally in Thane's Mira Road, adjacent to Mumbai, on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Chhattrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Other than this unsubstantiated claim, the 40-minute address on Sunday, 25 February, had references to 'love jihad', Uniform Civil Code (UCC), and an oath to fight for a 'Hindu-Rashtra.'

The rally organised by Sakal Hindu Samaj (SHS), an umbrella body of right-wing Hindutva outfits, witnessed the presence of over 5,000 Hindu youths, SHS leaders, and local BJP MLA Geeta Jain.