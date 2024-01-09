Fact-Check: Images From Thailand, US Go Viral as 'Indian Islands'

A collage of four images is being shared on social media platforms with users claiming that it shows visuals from India's Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The claim comes amidst the diplomatic row between India and Maldives, which was triggered when a minister from Maldives made insulting remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Who shared it?: X (formerly Twitter) premium subscriber Arun Pudur shared the collage with a caption saying, "“Atithi Devo Bhava” #exploreindianislands Andaman Nicobar Islands."