Maldives Suspends 3 Ministers Over 'Insulting' Remarks Against PM Modi: Reports

However, this did not go down well with several people in the Maldives.

The island nation's Deputy Minister of Youth Empowerment, Information and Arts Mariyam Shiuna took to X to criticise Modi's visit, saying that India was facing several challenges in competing with Maldives in the tourism sector.

"What a clown. The puppet of Israel Mr Narendra diver with a life jacket #VisitMaldives," the minister purportedly wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Shiuna's post has now been deleted.