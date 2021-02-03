Farmer Injured After Clashing With Police? Images are Unrelated

Images of a Nihang protester clashing with the police during the Republic Day rally and that of an injured farmer have been falsely linked on social media.

Users have claimed that the farmer’s injuries were a result of his clash with the police. However, the image was taken on 28 December, when a tractor with farmers met with an accident en route from Wadala, Punjab to Delhi for the farmers’ protest. The image is unrelated to that of the Nihang protester with a sword in his hand, which was taken on 26 January.