Farmers’ Tractor Rally Violence | 300 Cops Injured: Delhi Police
Catch all the updates regarding the farmers’ tractor rally here.
Chaos and violence erupted in several parts of Delhi on Tuesday, 26 January, as the protesting farmers' tractor rally for Republic Day deviated from its planned route, leading to clashes in various places, including Red Fort and ITO.
More than 300 policemen were injured, according to the Delhi Police. A protesting farmer died near the ITO metro station after his tractor toppled. Twenty-two FIRs have been filed so far in connection with the violence, the police said.
Meanwhile, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha – the umbrella body of the protesting farmer unions – called off the Kisan Republic Day parade later on Tuesday and appealed to all participants to immediately return to their respective protest sites. The SKM announced the movement will continue peacefully, and further steps will be discussed and decided soon.
- Extra paramilitary forces are likely to be deployed in Delhi after Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the situation
- Agitating farmers near Delhi’s borders were subjected to tear gas shelling and lathi charge on Tuesday
- Internet had also been suspended in various parts of Delhi-NCR as violence erupted on Tuesday
More than 300 Police Personnel Were Injured: Delhi Police
More than 300 police personnel have been injured in clashes with agitating farmers on 26 January, the Delhi Police has said, according to ANI.
Law Student Writes to CJI Asking Him to Take Cognisance
A law student from Mumbai has written to the Chief Justice of India, asking him to take sum Moto cognisance of the incident at Red Fort, in which the student alleged that “the flag of another community has been waved in place of the National Flag of India”.
The student also lamented that a “large number of Public property of the country has been damaged.”
Further the student alleged that the flag of another community had been waved in place of the national flag of India, and sought a rigorous probe against the “Anti-social element involved in this Unconstitutional Activity."
It must be pointed out, however, that India’s tricolour was not replaced by the flag of another community at Red Fort on Tuesday.
Farmer Leaders to Address Protesters at Singhu Border Today
Farmer leaders will be addressing protesters at the Singhu border on Wednesday, a day after the violence in Delhi, NDTV reported.
