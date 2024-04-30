Edited Video Shared To Claim That BJP Members Raised Casteist Slogans

A video of several people holding the flags of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is being shared on social media platforms. The audio carried casteist sloganeering denouncing members of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities.

What have the users said?: Those sharing wrote that the video showed the "real face of BJP." It further said that they wanted to bring back the 'Manusmriti by changing the constitution."