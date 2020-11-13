ECHR Ruling on Insulting Prophet is Old & Shared Without Context

With a simple keyword search we found that the words had been lifted off a site called ‘Milli Chronicle,’ which had published the news regarding ECHR’s verdict in October 2018.

According to UK’s DailyMail, the ECHR had ruled in October 2018 that the freedom of speech rights of an Austrian woman were not infringed when she was convicted by domestic courts for calling Prophet Mohammed a ‘paedophile.’

We also found the ruling on ECHR’s official website, which states the applicant’s statements exceeded ‘the permissible limits of freedom of expression.’

“Moreover, the applicant was wrong to assume that improper attacks on religious groups had to be tolerated even if they were based on untrue facts. On the contrary, the Court has held that statements which are based on (manifestly) untrue facts do not enjoy the protection of Article 10.”

It also held that the fine imposed by the lower court was not ‘ disproportionate.’

The Atlantic and ForeignPolicy.com had also reported that the verdict had been controversial at the time.