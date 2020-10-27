Muslim-Majority Countries Call for Boycott of French Goods

Muslims across the world have called for the boycott of French products, as the protest over the portrayal of the Prophet Muhammad intensifies. Following the murder of French teacher, over a cartoon of Prophet Muhammad, French president Emmanuel Macron had said that country will not give up cartoons.

According to an Associated Press (AP) report, Kuwaiti stores pulled French yoghurts and bottles of sparkling water from their shelves, Qatar University cancelled a French culture week, and calls to stay away from the Carrefour grocery store chain were trending on social media in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.