Dr WebQoof Rounds Up Fake News We’ve Busted in January

Welcome to your first appointment of the year with me, Dr WebQoof.

Each month, I bring to you cases of fake news that we, at Team WebQoof, diagnose and treat. You may have fallen for some of them. If you have, here’s a dose of truth. And if you’ve not, consider this as an immunisation shot.

Now, take for instance some social media posts about coronavirus. In a single WhatsApp message, you’re told that there’s a patent for this novel virus, and that it’s funded by Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. As is customary with fake news, it went viral. But, a basic fact check revealed that the older coronavirus has nothing to do with the novel coronavirus outbreak in China.