Cops Beating Anti-CAA Protesters in Assam? No, Video Is From Dhaka
CLAIM
A video which shows police brutally thrashing protesters is being circulated on WhatsApp and Facebook with a claim that it shows police action on people protesting against the citizenship law and National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam.
The claim with the video reads, “Assam me NRC lagu, logo ko gharoo se uthana shuru ho chuka hai. Media wale aapko ye nahi dekhayegi, kyun ki wo biik chuki hai ab aapki aur hamari zimmadari hai is video ko ziyada se ziyada share kare. (NRC has been implemented in Assam, and now people are being picked up from their houses. Media won’t show this to you but it is our responsibility to show it to you)”
The video is being shared by multiple users on Facebook with the same claim.
The Quint received multiple queries about the video on its helpline number.
TRUE OR FALSE?
There is no truth to this claim.
Firstly, the video is from 2013 and it is not from Assam but Dhaka, Bangladesh. It shows police action against a group called Hefazat-e-Islam that had organised a protest in the capital to call for stronger Islamic policies.
As per news reports from 2013, at least 28 people were killed in the violence between the police force and protesters. Shops were torched and trees were torn down as the city turned into a battle ground.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
On conducting a reverse search on one of the key frames of the video we came across a video which was uploaded on Dailymotion in 2013 by a user ‘Kaagoj’. As per the description of this video the ‘Joint forces killed more than 3,000 innocent Hefajot Activist while sleeping at may 6 morning between 2:30 am to 4:00 am’ and the title of the video pointed out that it was from Bangladesh.
We then searched on YouTube with ‘Hefajot activist killed in sleep Dhaka’ and came across a video which was uploaded by Al Jazeera on 14 May 2013. Although the video didn’t have the same visuals, yet one of the frames matched with the frame in the viral video.
Secondly, the police shield in the viral video read ‘RAB’ which we could identify even in the Al Jazeera video.
RAB – Rapid Action Battalion – is an anti-crime and anti-terrorism unit of Bangladesh Police.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on Whatsapp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)