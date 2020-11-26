Did Trump Confuse Maradona With Madonna? No, Tweet Is Morphed

We also found errors while comparing the viral tweet with the desktop version of a real tweet.

This time, the share button was the same as in the viral tweet. However, the position of time and the Twitter handle were again off, as compared to a real tweet. While in a real tweet, the time is mentioned under the text, in the viral photo, the time and the handle were next to the name.

The number of interactions was also found to be above the buttons in the real tweet.