Artist Extraordinaire, Risk-taker & Human – Diego Armando Maradona

When at his best, Maradona stimulated comparisons with Pele, which might turn out to be the yardstick for the fans of the future, who would also be told of Leo Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Maradona of 1986 was far ahead of either of the icons of today, not only as a performer extraordinaire but also as an inspirational presence in a team that had not really come into the World Cup all set to sweep all critics and assorted layabouts off their feet but ended up doing precisely that, besides taking the trophy home.

Central to this stupendous feat was Maradona's magnificent performances night after eventful night, which gave us all frissons of thrill rare even in top-class football.

Pele had been the best in Brazil's all-star combinations of the past but Maradona was the walking stick Argentina would have been wobbly without. He pulled it off with them, a hopeful lot with its all too palpable limitations but eager to be stirred to action by a leader who simply would not accept defeat.