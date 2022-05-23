No, Delhi Government Is Not Refunding Tuition Fees for ‘Only Muslim Students'

An image of a circular regarding the “reimbursement of tuition fees to the Minority Students of Classes I to XII for 2020-21 and 2021-22,” issued by Delhi’s Directorate of Education, is being shared across social media.

Social media users are sharing the circular claiming that the Delhi government has directed private schools to refund school fees of Muslim students only, demanding that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal do the same for students from weaker economic backgrounds.

However, the claim is misleading.

As per the Delhi government’s website, the scheme applies to students belonging to Scheduled Tribes (ST), Scheduled Castes (SC), Other Backward Communities (OBC) and Minorities – which includes students from the Muslim, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist, Zoroastrian (Parsi) and Jain communities who attend government-recognised private schools.