Altered Photo of Congress Manifesto for Uttar Pradesh Elections Goes Viral
The Congress manifesto, which was launched on 21 January, was named "Bharti Vidhan," and not "Ayega toh Yogi hi."
A photograph of Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi holding a book titled, "Ayega toh Yogi hi," has gone viral with a claim that it showed the party's manifesto for the upcoming 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.
But we found that the image was an altered one and that the Congress manifesto was titled "Bharti Vidhan," which carried the party's plan to provide employment to the state's youth.
CLAIM
Those sharing the viral image attempted to take a dig at the Congress and said, "कांग्रेस ने उत्तर प्रदेश में अपना घोषणा पत्र जारी किया। आएंगे तो योगीजी ही".
[Translation: The Congress released its manifesto in Uttar Pradesh. Yogiji will come to power.]
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
We conducted a keyword search for the Congress manifesto for the 2022 UP elections and found news reports of Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi launching the manifesto on 21 January.
The manifesto was titled "Bharti Vidhan" and was dubbed the 'recruitment manifesto', which discusses the party's plan to provide employment to Uttar Pradesh's youth.
"We don't bring hollow words, but a strategy for how we will give you employment. This is what is there in our manifesto. To make this manifesto, the Congress has talked to the UP youth, and held meetings with them. We have put their ideas into the manifesto," Rahul had said at the launch event.
We found the viral image on Rahul's Twitter handle, and the cover of the manifesto said, "Bharti Vidhan".
Evidently, the photograph of the Congress leaders sharing the election manifesto for the upcoming UP elections was altered to mislead people.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.