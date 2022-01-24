Altered Photo of Congress Manifesto for Uttar Pradesh Elections Goes Viral

A photograph of Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi holding a book titled, "Ayega toh Yogi hi," has gone viral with a claim that it showed the party's manifesto for the upcoming 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

But we found that the image was an altered one and that the Congress manifesto was titled "Bharti Vidhan," which carried the party's plan to provide employment to the state's youth.