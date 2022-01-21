'No Empty Words, We Have Strategy': Congress Unveils Jobs Manifesto for UP Youth

"An examination calendar will be issued, in which recruitment advertisement, examination, appointment dates will be recorded and strict action will be taken in case of violation. There will be social justice supervisor for every recruitment to stop reservation scam," Priyanka Gandhi said on Friday.

To restore the faith of the youth in the recruitment process, the fees for all examination forms will be waived and bus, train travel will be free, Gandhi added.

"The Uttar Pradesh government has reduced the budget for education. If our government comes, this budget will be increased and all colleges and universities will be upgraded. Good education is most important for building the future," she stated.

This comes ahead of the assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, slated to begin on 10 February and culminate on 10 March, after seven phases.