'No Empty Words, We Have Strategy': Congress Unveils Jobs Manifesto for UP Youth
Priyanka Gandhi, who launched the manifesto, hinted that she would be the Congress's CM face for Uttar Pradesh.
Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi on Friday, 21 January, launched Uttar Pradesh’s youth manifesto.
"We don't bring hollow words, but a strategy for how we will give you employment. This is what is there in our manifesto. To make this manifesto, the Congress has talked to UP youth, held meetings with them. We have put their ideas into the manifesto," veteran party leader Rahul Gandhi said.
The party has launched a 'recruitment manifesto', which carries the party's plan for providing employment to Uttar Pradesh's youth.
"There are five sections in this recruitment manifesto, in which the different problems of the youth have been focused. 1.5 lakh vacant posts in primary schools will be filled. Vacant posts will be filled in departments like secondary, higher education, police etc. All the vacant posts in Sanskrit teacher, Urdu teacher, Anganwadi, Asha etc will be filled," Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi said at the press conference on Friday.
When asked if she would be Congress's chief ministerial face in the Uttar Pradesh elections, Priyanka Gandhi said, "Do you see anyone else's face? You're seeing my face everywhere, right?"
Recruitment Manifesto Contains Examination Calendar, Waiver of Travel Fees
"An examination calendar will be issued, in which recruitment advertisement, examination, appointment dates will be recorded and strict action will be taken in case of violation. There will be social justice supervisor for every recruitment to stop reservation scam," Priyanka Gandhi said on Friday.
To restore the faith of the youth in the recruitment process, the fees for all examination forms will be waived and bus, train travel will be free, Gandhi added.
"The Uttar Pradesh government has reduced the budget for education. If our government comes, this budget will be increased and all colleges and universities will be upgraded. Good education is most important for building the future," she stated.
This comes ahead of the assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, slated to begin on 10 February and culminate on 10 March, after seven phases.
