CAA Protests: Old, Unrelated Images Shared as Unrest in Bengal

The article carried the viral image and suggested that the incident is from Bangladesh where the child in the photo was rescued from Udayan Express.

Further, we searched on Google using keywords: ‘Bangladesh udayan express child’ and found an article published by Daily Bangladesh on 13 November with the headline: ‘Shamim took responsibility of child Mahima.’

According to the article, in the aftermath of a collision of two trains, namely Turna Nishita and Udayan Express, in Brahmanbaria in which at least 16 people reportedly died, a child of one of the injured was rescued and admitted to Brahmanbaria Sadar Hospital.

According to Dhaka Tribune, the child’s uncle, Manik Mia, said that two and a half year old Mahima was travelling from Sylhet to her home in Chandpur with her grandparents, mother and aunt.

“After the accident, Mahima was left alone at the hospital bed in Brahmanbaria until her family found her. A delighted Mahima jumped to their arms the moment she saw them,” the article added.