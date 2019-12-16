CAA Protests: Old, Unrelated Images Shared as Unrest in Bengal
CLAIM
Amid the ongoing protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), a set of images are being circulated on social media with the claim that they are from West Bengal. The claim mentions that the images show the condition of the travellers after stones were allegedly pelted at a train.
The images show a child and a woman with bleeding injuries. Social media users urge Home Minister Amit Shah to implement President’s Rule in the state.
TRUE OR FALSE?
The images that are being shared are old and unrelated.
While the image that shows a child is from Bangladesh, the one in which a woman can be seen is old and not related to the ongoing CAA protests.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
On conducting a Google reverse image search, we found an article published by ‘Dailysomoyerkhobor’ on 12 November with the headline (when translated in English), ‘Train Accident: Child’s Family Yet to be Found.’
The article carried the viral image and suggested that the incident is from Bangladesh where the child in the photo was rescued from Udayan Express.
Further, we searched on Google using keywords: ‘Bangladesh udayan express child’ and found an article published by Daily Bangladesh on 13 November with the headline: ‘Shamim took responsibility of child Mahima.’
According to the article, in the aftermath of a collision of two trains, namely Turna Nishita and Udayan Express, in Brahmanbaria in which at least 16 people reportedly died, a child of one of the injured was rescued and admitted to Brahmanbaria Sadar Hospital.
According to Dhaka Tribune, the child’s uncle, Manik Mia, said that two and a half year old Mahima was travelling from Sylhet to her home in Chandpur with her grandparents, mother and aunt.
“After the accident, Mahima was left alone at the hospital bed in Brahmanbaria until her family found her. A delighted Mahima jumped to their arms the moment she saw them,” the article added.
SECOND IMAGE IS UNRELATED AS WELL
A Google reverse image search result led us to a tweet that had the same image and was shared on 3 November 2018. While we were not able to ascertain the origin of the image, it is evident that the image is old and not related to the ongoing protests against Citizenship (Amendment) Act.
The same image was viral in August 2018 as well with the claim that it is from Bihar.
Thus, a set of old and unrelated images are circulating social media with false claims that they are the aftermath of protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.
