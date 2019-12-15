CAA Protests Rage On: Over 350 Arrested in Bengal, 21 in Aligarh

Protests by students and civilians against the Citizenship Amendment Act and police crackdown on Jamia university raged across the country on Monday, 16 December, with reports of clashes between protesters and police, arrests, detentions and curfews coming in from various parts of the country.
While at least 354 people were arrested across West Bengal, 21 were arrested in connection with the clashes at Aligarh Muslim University. Meanwhile, internet crackdown in Assam and curfew in Guwahati will be lifted on Tuesday.
Earlier, protesters allegedly torched 15 vehicles in UP's Mau, prompting police to fire in air. Section 144 has been imposed in the district.
As Home Minister Amit Shah accused the Opposition of “misleading people”over the Act, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi staged a sit-in Dharna at Delhi’s India Gate, which was thronged by anti-CAA protesters.
- PM Modi tweeted saying debate and dissent are essential in a democracy, but “never has damage to public property and disturbance of normal life been a part of our ethos”
- Delhi Police, a day after action against Jamia students denied firing at them
- Jamia officials claimed that Delhi Police forcefully entered Jamia campus ‘forcefully’
- Protests are being held in universities across the country in the wake of the unrest in Jamia
'Urge India to Protect Rights of Religious Minorities: US State Department to India
We are closely following developments regarding CAA. We urge authorities to protect and respect the right of peaceful assembly. We also urge protestors to refrain from violence. Respect for religious freedom&equal treatment under the law are fundamental principles of our two democracies. United States urges India to protect rights of its religious minorities in keeping with India’s Constitution&democratic values.Spokesperson of US State Department to ANI
Eastern Railway Cancels 20 Trains
Twenty trains have been cancelled while three were short-terminated, in view of the ongoing agitation and law and order problem on Krishnanagar–Lalgola section of Sealdah Division,New Farakka-Azimganj section of Malda Division of Eastern Railway and in NF Railway system.
Lucknow Students Clash With CAA Over CAA, Police Action on Jamia
The stir against the amended Citizenship Act singed Lucknow on Monday with students of an Islamic seminary and a private university staging protests and confronting police a day after their AMU and Jamia counterparts clashing with men in khaki.
While the students of Islamic seminary Darul Uloom Nadwatul Ulema resorted to stone pelting at police and faced baton-charge by them, the private varsity, Integral University's students held a “peaceful protest” against the amended law, that seeks to give Indian citizenship to non-Muslims, persecuted in three neighbouring countries.
Following the threat to peace and law and order situation, both institutes were closed down by authorities for several days.
Sikkim CM Slams "Rumours" Over CAA
Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang said the citizenship law will not be implemented in the state as it enjoys special status under Article 371(F) of the Constitution.
Hitting out at the opposition, Tamang said, "Some people with vested interest are misleading people in Sikkim on amended citizenship law. It will not have any implications in the state."
"We have already been assured by Union Home Minister Amit Shah that the amended Citizenship Act will not come into force in Sikkim as the state enjoys a special status under Article 371(F) of the Constitution," Tamang said.
Maharashtra Govt Leaders Hold Demonstration Against CAA
Senior Maharashtra Congress leaders held a protest against the police crackdown on students in Delhi and Aligarh for opposing the proposed implementation of the new citizenship law and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).
The party workers and leaders, including state unit chief Balasaheb Thorat, former chief minister Ashok Chavan, Vijay Waddetiwar to name a few, staged a demonstration at Variety Square in the east Maharashtra city, where the winter session of the state legislature is currently underway.
"We condemn the inhuman behaviour of the police against the students opposing the CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) in Delhi," said Thorat whose party is a ruling constituent in the Shiv Sena-led coalition government in Maharashtra.
21 Arrested in Connection With AMU Clashes
As many as 21 people have been arrested in connection with the clashes between AMU students and police over the amended Citizenship Act and orders issued to completely vacate all hostels of the university, officials said on Monday.
“We have arrested 21 persons in the matter. Named FIR has been lodged against 56 persons and others unidentified,” SSP (Aligarh) Akash Kulhary told PTI over phone.
Internet to be Restored in Assam on Tuesday, Curfew To be Lifted
Amid unrest over the Citizenship Amendment Act and NRC, broadband internet services across Assam will be restored on Tuesday morning, while the curfew in Assam’s Guwahati will also be lifted, officials told PTI.
Protesters Throng India Gate
Students and civilians thronged India Gate to protest against the Citizenship Amendmnt Act and the police action on students of Jamia University.
Students Stage Anti-CAA Protests in Bhopal
Students of different colleges in the Madhya Pradesh capital and groups of citizens staged a protest in Old City on Monday against the police crackdown on the students of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) and Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) for opposing the proposed implementation of the new citizenship law.
Asma, a student of Motilal Vigyan Mahavidyalaya (MVM) in Bhopal who mobilised the students, said in evening that they have planned the dharna in the Maidan from 4 pm to 8 pm.
She claimed at least 1500 students from various colleges in Bhopal have joined the peaceful agitation.
Anti-CAA Protests Rage Across Karnataka
Protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) broke out in Shivamogga, Ballari, Mysuru, Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka on Monday.
The protestors staged sit-in demonstrations, took out rallies and raised slogans against the BJP government at the Centre.
In Mysuru, hundreds of people came out on the street, raising slogans demanding the abolition of the CAA and took out a bike rally against the Act was taken out.
Holding placards and the Indian flag, the protestors shouted Down, Down BJP, We Want Justice and Abolish CAA.
Following the agitation, the police imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC terming any congregation in the city illegal.
354 Arrested in West Bengal
354 miscreants have been arrested across the state as a part of our endeavor to maintain peace and harmony in Bengal, the state police said.
'Protesters Have Been Dispersed': Mau DM
Gyan Prakash Tripathi, DM Mau, told the media that the miscreants who set vehicles on fire have been dispersed.
“Few people who had gathered at Hajipura to hold protest over yesterday's Jamia Millia Islamia incident, have been disbursed. Few motorbikes were torched by them. The situation is peaceful now. Section 144 has been imposed in Hajipura Chowk area,” he said
Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind Condemns Police "Brutality" Against Jamia University
Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind condemned the Delhi Police's "brutality" against the Jamia Millia Islamia University students and said its actions were "cruel and oppressive".
The Muslim body's president Maulana Arshad Madani, in a statement, said it was against any form of violence.
"What the Delhi Police, under the name of maintaining law and order, did with the students who were inside the campus, is cruel and oppressive, and we strongly condemn it," he said.
Madani said the protest is the democratic right of the citizens.
"But question is that why did violence occur during the protests and who is behind it? It should be investigated freely and fairly," he said.
Miscreants Torched Motorbikes, Situation Peaceful Now: Mau District Magistrate
Gyan Prakash Tripathi, the District Magistrate of Uttar Pradesh’s Mau, on the current situation in the city, said that few people who had gathered at Hajipura to hold protest over yesterday's Jamia Millia Islamia incident, have been disbursed.
He said that the protesters torched a few motorbikes but the situation is peaceful now.
He said that Section 144 has been imposed in Hajipura Chowk area.
Oppn Demands Judicial Judicial Probe on Police Action on Jamia Students
Congress and other opposition parties on Monday condemned the police "brutality" against students of Jamia Millia Islamia and demanded a probe by a Supreme Court judge into incidents of students being thrashed in the campus.
Senior leaders of the Congress, Left parties, SP and RJD addressed a press conference, saying the police action on students inside the Jamia campus is not acceptable in a democracy.
Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Kapil Sibal, CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury, CPI's D Raja, RJD's Manoj Jha, SP's Javed Ali Khan and Sharad Yadav condemned Sunday's police action against students and said they had sought time from President Ram Nath Kovind and would take up the issue with him.
17 Odisha Bound Trains from West Bengal Cancelled
As many as 17 Odisha-bound trains were cancelled on Monday due to stir in West Bengal over amended citizenship law, officials said. Several other trains have also been partially cancelled.
Howrah-Secunderabad Falaknuma Express, Howrah-Chennai Coromandel Express, Howrah-Yesvantpur Express and Seldah-Puri Express were among the trains that were cancelled, an East Coast Railway (ECoR) official said.
Other trains that were cancelled are Howrah-Chennai Mail, Puri-Kamakhya Express, Vascodagama-Howrah Express and Chennai-Puri Express, he said.
Similarly, Chennai-Guwahati Express and Trivandrum- Silchar Express were short-terminated till Malda Town and Howrah stations respectively, he said.
'Urge Students To Understand CAA; Oppn Misleading You': Amit Shah
Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday, 16 December appealed to protesting students to understand the Citizenship Amendment Act and said that the Opposition is misleading people over the Act.
“I appeal to students to understand Citizenship Amendment Act. There is no provision in CAA that takes away anyone's citizenship. Congress, AAP and TMC are misleading you and creating an atmosphere of violence across the country,” he said while addressing a rally in Jharkhand
CAA Protests Flare in Mau, 15 Vehicles Torched, Police Fires in Air
Protesters torched 15 vehicles as a demonstration against Citizenship Amendment Act and police action in Jamia Millia Islamia University turned violent in Uttar Pradesh’s Mau, prompting the police to fire in air. Section 144 has been imposed in the district.
The incident occurred in Dakshintola area of Mau.
Police used tear gas shells and also fired in the air to control the situation after protestors set ablaze 15 vehicles, including those of police.
Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said senior officials are on the spot.
“The mob has been dispersed. Section 144 of CrPC is already implemented in the district,” he said.
WB Govt Asks Media to Exercise Caution
West Bengal government asks media to exercise caution while reporting incidents of violence during protests over amended Citizenship Act.
Students Protest at India Gate
Scores of students from different universities across Delhi gathered at India Gate on to demonstrate against the police crackdown on students at the Jamia Millia Islamia University and Aligarh Muslim University in UP.
They raised slogans of “Delhi Police down down” and “Tanashahi nahi chalegi”. Police had put up barricades to not allow students to reach the Amar Jawan Jyoti where an event to read the Preamble was scheduled to take place.
Internet Services Suspended in Aligarh
Internet services suspended in Aligarh (city) till tomorrow midnight.
CPI(M) To File a Petition Against CAA
CPI(M) General secretary Sitaram Yechury said that the party is filing a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the Citizenship Amendment Act. “It will be done maybe today. It's all ready,” he said.
Schools, Colleges to Remain Closed in Aligarh on 17 December
To maintain law and order, in view of protests against Citizenship Amendment Act, all schools, degree colleges, and other educational institutions in Aligarh (city) will be closed on 16 and 17 December, Aligarh Administration notified.
Protests Over Jamia Incident in Hyderabad
Students of the Maulana Azad National Urdu University, University of Hyderabad and Osmania University held demonstrations and raised slogans against the BJP-led government at the Centre and Delhi Police against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the police action on their counterparts in Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia.
The protesters also expressed solidarity with their Aligarh Muslim University counterparts and condemned police action against them.
Amnesty International Slams Police Action on Jamia Students
The Amnesty International India on Monday slammed the police for its “violent” action against students at Jamia Millia Islamia in Delhi and Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) protesting against the amended citizenship act.
It said the allegations that the police brutally beat up and sexually harassed Jamia students must be investigated and those responsible prosecuted.
The human rights body's executive director, Avinash Kumar, in a statement said the arrest of protesters violate India's obligations under international law, specifically the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), to respect and protect the right to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly, set out in Article 19 and Article 21 of that treaty.
"Students have the right to protest. Violence against them cannot under any circumstance be justified," he said, referring to media reports on police baton charge against the protesting AMU students.
BJP Files Complaint Against Delhi Dy CM Sisodia for "Riots"
Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) filed complaint to Commissioner of Police Amulya Patnaik, against Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan and others. Complaint alleges their involvement in “riots at Jamia Millia Islamia, yesterday”.
NRC Will Be Implemented in WB Over My Dead Body: Mamata Banerjee
West bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee , while slamming NRC and CAA said that NRC will be implemented in West Bengal only over her dead body.
“We will continue our protest till the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens (NRC) are withdrawn,” she said.
“If you want to dismiss my government, you can, but I will never allow Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Bengal. If they want to implement CAA, they will have to do it over my dead body,” he added.
Over 50 Protesters from IIMA Detained
Around 50 people who gathered outside the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) complex in Ahmedabadon Monday afternoon to protest against police action on Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) students a day earlier in Delhi were detained, an official said.
Along with activists, including Shamshad Pathan of Alp-Sankhyak Adhikar Manch, several faculty members, students of IIMA, CEPT University and other prominent institutions were also taken into custody for agitating on the footpath outside IIMA.
Noted activist and classical dancer Mallika Sarabhai also took part in the demonstration, but she was not among those who were detained.
‘Democracy or Dictatorship?’: Priyanka Slams Modi at India Gate
Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi, after a sit-in protest at India Gate on Monday, 16 December, slammed the Modi government for police action on the students of Jamia University on Sunday and said that this is a “democracy and not a dictatorship.”
“Prime Minister should answer on what happened at the University yesterday, whose government beat up the students? He should speak on the sinking economy. His party MLA raped a girl, why hasn't he spoken on it?” she said.
WB Governor Summons Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has called Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at Raj Bhawan in Kolkata tomorrow, to apprise him on the law & order situation in the state.
HRD Minsiter Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' Appeals for Peace
“I appeal to all students to steer clear of violence and maintain peace in their campus. Don't pay heed to rumours. It is necessary to promote peace, brotherhood and harmony now. We shouldn't do anything which is against interest of the nation,” said Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'.
PIL in HC Against Police Action in Jamia
A PIL was moved in the Delhi High Court on Monday against the police action on students protesting against the amended Citizenship Act at the Jamia Millia Islamia University.
The petition was mentioned before a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar seeking that it be listed for hearing during the day.
The plea moved by Rizwan, a lawyer and also a resident of Jamia Nagar close to the varsity, has claimed in his plea that on December 15 while students and members of the teachers' association of the university were observing a peaceful protest, the police broke into the campus, used tear gas and also lathi-charged the protestors.
No Illegal Immigrants, Be Hindus or Any Others Will Get Citizenship Without Documents: MHA
No illegal immigrants belonging to Hindu and other five communities to get Indian citizenship automatically, MHA said as quoted by PTI.
All Trains Between West Bengal, North East Suspended
All trains between Kolkata and north Bengal, Northeast suspended in view of anti-citizenship law protests, told PTI.
Sonia Gandhi Slammed Modi Government for Failing to Maintain Law and Order
Sonia Gandhi slammed the Modi government for failing to maintain law and order in the country.
In a statement, she alleged that the BJP government's intention was clear about wanting to spread instability and creating an atmosphere of religious tension for political interests.
"A government's job is to maintain peace and harmony, deliver governance and protect the Constitution. But the BJP government has declared a war on its own people. It has become the creator of violence and divisiveness. The government has pushed the country into an abyss of hatred and made the futures of youth uncertain," she said.
"The government's intention is clear -- spread instability in the country, rob the youth of their rights, create an atmosphere of religious tension and serve your political interests. The writers of this script of polarization are no one but Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah," she said.
Lok Kalyan Marg, Janpath Metro Stations Shut
Entry and exit gates of Lok Kalyan Marg and Janpath have been shut. Trains will not be halting at these stations, say reports.
Centre Should Rethink CAA: NCP
The NCP on Monday attacked the Centre over police crackdown on those protesting the amended Citizenship Act in Delhi, saying such "muzzling" of voices was unfortunate, and asked the BJP-led dispensation to re-think over the new law given the opposition to it.
“It has to be probed how the violence was stoked. The police's role comes under scanner when peaceful protests turn violent,” NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik said.
He said the BJP “does not understand” that people have to be taken into confidence while running a government.
Cease Use of Excessive Force, Says International Commission of Jurists
The Indian Police Service and the paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force must desist from the use of unlawful force and ill-treatment against demonstrators protesting the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the International Commission of jurists said in a statement. The Indian authorities must hold police and other public officials accountable for the human rights violations arising from these police actions, the ICJ said today.
Read the full statement here.
MHA Issues Advisory to States, Union Territories Over La and Order Situation
The MHA has issued an advisory to States and UTs, in view of incidences of violence and damage to public property being reported from some parts of the country, it's imperative all required measures be taken to contain violence,ensure protection of life and safety of citizens, the MHA said, according to ANI.
State governments and UT administrations requested to take requisite precautionary measures to maintain law and order, peace and public tranquility. They have also been requested to take action against circulation of fake news and rumours on social media having potential to incite violence
Rules Over CAA to be Framed Soon: MHA
An applicant seeking Indian citizenship will have to apply for citizenship with required documents, sources told ANI The person will not become an Indian citizen automatically.
Number of people who will be benefited by Citizenship Amendment Act will be clear after framing of rules, which will be framed soon
DMRC Closes More Metro Stations
Entry and exit gates of Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan are closed. Trains will not be halting at Patel Chowk and Udyog Bhawan.
Madras University Students Protest Against CAA
Students of Madras University and IIT Madras protested against CAA in Chennai.
In a statement, the students of IIT Madras said, “We, the students collective of IIT Madras register our protest against the brutal crackdown by police on the student protests happening all over the country, stand in solidarity with the students of JMI and AMU whose campuses have been occupied by uniformed men in khakis. We believe the Home Minister Amit Shah should take moral responsibility for these reprehensible acts and resign immediately.
We understand that the fascistic terror unleashed by the central government is to quell the voices arising against the unconstitutional CAA and the communal NRC. We reject the Islamophobic CAA and NRC unconditionally and call upon all students, youth, and people living in this country to take to the streets and democratically protest.”
'Attack on Constitution': Priyanka Gandhi
Priyanka Gandhi called the government’s act an attack on the Constitution.
“The government has attacked the Constitution, it has attacked the students. They barged into the university to attack students. We will keep fighting against attack on Constitution, we will fight against this government,” she said.
Didn't Fire at Students, Did not Vandalise Mosque: DCP Biswal
South East Delhi DCP Chinmoy Biswal told The Quint that the police only fires tear gas to diaperse the crowd and did not fire at the protesting students.
“The violent mob was setting DTC buses on fire. They also set 2 police vehicles on fire and since fire brigade would take time to come, immediately our personnel arranged for some water from the nearby residents. You can verify it from the shopkeepers from the chowk, there are many shops and shopkeepers there. Immediately our police personnel went to douse the fire which is being misrepresented by rumour mongers,.It is very unfortunate, whoever is doing this rumour mongering,” he said.
Biswal denied firing bullets at the protesting students.
“Many such videos I have countered. They don’t belong to Jamia Millia Islamia, they don’t belong to Delhi police. These are all fake videos., maybe from elsewher, maybe old videos. There are vested interests. They are being circulated to milead and confuse the student community and the people. We have not fired a single bullet, onlyb tear gas shells were fired to disperse the mob peacefully,” he added.
Biswal also refuted reports vandalising the mosque.
Absolutely not, from whwrever these stones were coming, and violent activities were taking place, we were cheking the places and we were progressing to disperse the mob,” Biswal told The Quint.
Priyanka Gandhi Sits at India Gate in Protest
Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, KC Venugopal, AK Antony, PL Punia, Ahmed Patel, and other Congress leaders sat on a symbolic protest at India Gate over police action during students' protests in Jamia Millia Islamia (Delhi) and Aligarh Muslim University.
Always Encouraged Students' Voice and Protest: Jamia Registrar
AP Siddiqui, Registrar, Jamia Milia Islamia told the media that the university has never suppressed protests.
“We've always encouraged students’ voice and protest. As far as democratic rights are concerned, Jamia has never denied democratic rights to any student. They're welcome to voice their concerns, as long as it's peaceful and within rules and regulations,” he added.
Priyanka Gandhi to March to India Gate
Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala told the media that Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi will sit in protest at India Gate today and urged everybody to join the protest.
Condemn The Incident, Will Take Strict Action: Police on ANI Reporter Assault
Delhi Police PRO, MS Randhawa condemned the incident of assault on ANI reporter Ujjwal Roy and cameraperson Sarabjeet Singh .
“We condemn this incident, we will identify & take strict action against the perpetrators,”he said.
Delhi Minorities Commission Seeks Anti-NRC Protests in Jamia
Delhi Minorities Commission seeks information of victims of anti-NRC protests in Jamia Millia Islamia (Delhi).
'Govt Has Attacked Constitution, Students': Priyanka Gandhi
Lasshing out at the Central government over the unrest in New Delhi’s Jamia Milia Islamia, Congree General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi, on Monday said that the government has attacked the constitution and students, they attacked students after entering the university. “We will fight for the constitution, we will fight against this government,” she said.
Metro Operations Halted at Jamia Milia Islamia Station
Entry and exit gates of Jamia Millia Islamia metro station are closed, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said in a statement on Monday. The trains will not halt at the Jamia Milia Islamia station.
ANI Journalists Assaulted in Okhla
An ANI reporter and a cameraperson have been assaulted outside Holy Family Hospital, in Okhla, the news agency reported.
AMU Teachers' Association Expresses Concern Over Disappearance of Students
Following its General Body meeting, AMU Teachers’ Association has expressed concern over the disappearance of some of their students.
Earlier, reports suggested more than 50 AMU students went missing.
No Casualties, No Firing: Delhi Police on Sunday's Violence
Addressing the media, Delhi Police PRO said the cops did not resort to firing in Sunday's violence and there were no casualties.
100 Vehicles Were Destroyed, 30 Policemen Injured: Delhi Police
Addressing the media, Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa said that as many as 100 vehicles were destroyed and 30 police personnel were injured in Sunday's violence in Jamia Nagar.
Damage to Public Property Not Part of Our Ethos: PM Modi
Breaking his silence over the protests and violence related to Citizenship Amendment Act, PM Narendra Modi on Monday, tweeted saying damage to public property is not part of India's ethos even though debate and dissent are essential for democracy.
In a series of tweets, he assuaged that CAA will not affect any religion and that it illustrates India's culture of acceptance, harmony, compassion and brotherhood.
Opposition Demands Judicial Probe Into Jamia Violence
Addressing a press conference in Delhi on Monday, Opposition leaders demanded judicial probe into Delhi Police's action in Jamia.
"How could police enter library and toilets in Jamia as students were screaming for help. How did they enter Jamia when administration did not give permission," Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said.
Kapil Sibal, D Raja, Sitaram Yechury and others were also present.
AASU Leaders, Protestors Taken into Police Custody
AASU leaders Samujjal Bhattacharya, Lurinjyoti Gogoi taken into police custody along with over 100 protestors during rally in Guwahati against citizenship law, news agency PTI repirted quoting officials.
'Must Be Wary of Jihadists, Maoists, Separatists Getting into Student Activism': FM
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said that citizens should be wary of “jihadists, Maoists and separatists” getting into student activism.
Sitharaman, however, said that she was not aware of the events at New Delhi's Jamia Milia Islamia University over the weekend.
She also said that activism per se is not new to universities and attributed the same to “idealism” that guides a student because of his/her age.
Mamata Banerjee Leads March Against CAA
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday took out a protest march against Citizenship Amendment Act and NRC in Kolkata.
Police Entered Campus Without Permission: Jamia VC
Jamia Millia Islamia Vice-Chancellor Najma Akhtar on Monday asserted that the varsity will not tolerate police presence on campus and demanded a high-level inquiry into the crackdown on university students.
"Police entered the campus without permission. We will not tolerate police presence on campus. They scared our students with police brutality. There has been huge damage to university property," Akhtar said at a press conference here.
"We will file FIR on damage of property and police action on students, we want high level inquiry. I will present facts to the HRD Minister," she added.
Akhtar said the university should not be targeted and its image should not be maligned.
'Have Sought Time from Home Minister Amit Shah': Kejriwal
Reacting to the protests in the capital, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Monday tweeted, saying he has sought an appointment with Home Minister Amit Shah.
Protests Reach DU, ABVP Faces Off Against Protesters
Protests against CAA have now reached the Delhi University. According to reports, ABVP supporters and protestors had a face off following which police picked them up.
Political Parties Should Not Promote Violent Protests: MoS Home Ministry
Speaking to media, MoS Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy said that public and private property should not be damaged and any political party behind this should not promote it.
“I have not seen the videos of police atrocities against students. But I want to tell the students and people of the particular religion who are protesting there is no need to protest against CAA,” he also said.
Protests Spread to Chennai, BHU, Other Parts of the Country
A day after Jamia Millia University witnessed protests and violence, protests have erupted in Loyola College in Chennai, BHU in Varanasi, Jadavpur University in Kolkata and other colleges across the country.
Delhi Police Names Amanatullah Khan in FIR
Delhi Police on Monday registered a case against Okhla legislator Amanatullah Khan of the Aam Aadmi Party and one more person in the case of violence in Jamia Nagar.
CAB, NRC Weapons of Mass Polarisation, Tweets Rahul Gandhi
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Monday tweeted terming CAB and NRC as "weapons of mass polarisation".
Nadwa College in Lucknow Joins Protest
Hundreds assemble in Lucknow's Nadwa College to express the support to Jamia and AMU's protest against CAA. Protestors raised slogans and pelted stones.
MHA in Touch With Delhi Police
News agency ANI reported quoting MHA sources that the ministry is in touch with Delhi Police about Sunday's Jamia incident. The ministry however has not sought a report yet.
Let Rioting Stop First: CJI Bobde on Plea Against Police Action
Hearing a petition against police action in Jamia, CJI Bobde on Monday said, "Just because they happen to be students, it doesn't mean they can take law and order in their hands, this has to be decided when things cool down. This is not the frame of mind when we can decide anything. Let the rioting stop."
He said the apex court will not be bullied into hearing the petition.
SC to Hear Petition Against Police Action in Jamia Tomorrow
SC agrees to hear on Tuesday a batch of pleas alleging violence against peaceful protest of students opposing Citizenship Amendment Act.
Senior advocate Indira Jaisingh had mentioned the matter and asked SC to take suo motu cognizance of the issue saying, "It's a very serious human rights violation all over the country."
Plea Moved in Delhi HC Against Police Action
A plea has been moved in Delhi HC against police action on students at Jamia Millia Islamia University on Sunday night. High Court however, has declined urgent listing of the matter.
Police Lodges FIR Over Jamia Violence
The police on Monday, 16 December, lodged two FIRs over property damage and riots in connection with violence during protests in Jamia Nagar area on Sunday.
Section 144 Imposed in Parts of UP
Speaking to the media, Lucknow DGP OP SIngh said that Section 144 has been imposed in Meerut, Lucknow and Saharanpur.
Human Rights Law Network Files Petition on Behalf of Jamia, AMU
Human Rights Law Network has filed a petition on behalf of students at Jamia and AMU. They are seeking an urgent mentioning before the CJI on Monday morning.
AMU Administration Called Police: Varsity PRO
Speaking to The Quint, Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) PRO Shafe Kidwai said the administration itself called the police on Sunday night to "control anti-social elements".
The university has been closed till 5 January, he also said.
Curfew Eased off in Guwahati, Dibrugarh
Curfew was on Monday relaxed in Guwahati from 6 am to 9 pm, with the city limping back to normalcy, following week-long protests over the amended Citizenship Act, Assam Police Chief Public Relations Officer Rajiv Saikia said.
Night curfew in Guwahati, however, will continue to be in force, he told PTI.
Traffic Movement Closed from Sarita Vihar to Kalindi Kunj
A day after violent protests in southeast Delhi against the new citizenship law, traffic movement was closed from Sarita Vihar to Kalindi Kunj on Monday morning as part of precautionary measure, police said.
Student Protests Bare Bodied at Jamia
The Quint spoke to a student at Jamia who is protesting bare-bodied outside Geography department.
Protests Against CAA Continue in West Bengal
Railway services blocked in Howrah's Amta as protests against CAA continue in several parts of the state.
Students Leave Jamia Campus
A day after violence took place in the campus, The Quint came across students who are leaving the premises.
Entire Jamia Fraternity Stands With You: VC to Students
In a video message, Jamia VC Najma Akhtar told the students that the entire university fraternity, including her stands in solidarity with them and that she will take up the issue with higher authorities.
Metro Services Resume to Normal in Delhi
Entry and exit gates at all metro stations have been opened. Normal services have resumed in all stations, reported news agency ANI.
2 Asst Commissioner of Police, 5 SHO's Among Policemen Injured in Jamia Violence
In the violence and stone pelting by protesters, yesterday, several policemen including South East District DCP, Additional DCP (South), 2 Assistant Commissioner of Police, 5 Station House Officers and inspectors have been injured, the Delhi police was quoted by ANI as saying.
Jamia Students Released from Kalkaji Police Station
The Delhi Police, on Monday 16 December morning at around 3:45 am, released all the Jamia students that were detained at the Kalkaji police station in New Delhi.
The students were detained after the protests in Jamia Milia Islamia. Out of those released, one student was injured on the foot and alleged use of religious slurs.
After Jamia and AMU, Hyderabad's Maulana Azad National Urdu University on Protest
Maulana Azad National Urdu University students are also on protest in Hyderabad against the police atrocities on Jamia and AMU students. The students have have declared they would boycott all the semester exams starting from Monday morning.
Students Detained at Kalkaji to be Released Shortly
Students detained at the Kalkaji police station will be released shortly. SHO Sandeep Ghai said that the Proctor of Jamia is here, they're letting them go to him after completing formalities.
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Urges for Calm
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has appealed to the people to maintain peace and harmony and not pay attention to rumours regarding Citizenship Amendment Act.
Security Tightened at Police HQ as Protests Widen
As the protests at the Delhi police headquarters grew bigger, the Delhi police increased the number of personnel present at the spot.
60-70 Injured Students Being Treated at Nearby Hospital
The protest became violent after the police used force against the agitating crowd. At the Al-Shifa multi speciality hospital near the university, there are about 60-70 injured students undergoing treatment.
One student is close to losing his eyesight, while there are some who have been injured by the teargas shells. Some have fractured bones in multiple parts of their bodies.
Delhi Minorities Commission Issues Order to Release Injured Jamia Students
Delhi Minorities Commission has issued an order stating 'The commission orders SHO Kalkaji Police Station to release the injured students of the Jamia Millia held at the said police station or to take them without any delay for treatment at a reputed hospital'.
Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad Joins Delhi Police HQ Protests
Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azasd also joined the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, at the Delhi police headquarters in New Delhi’s ITO.
Fire Reported in AMU Hostel
Online reports have surfaced of a fire inside the hostel of the Aligarh Muslim University, amid protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.
28 Students Taken to Kalkaji Police Station: Activist Harsh Mander
Activist Harsh Mander, while speaking to the media outside the Kalkaji police station, said that 28 students were taken to the police station from Jamia, and one has been taken to the hospital. Mander says that many who were thrashed by the police had nothing to do with the protests.
Most of these students claim that they were studying and the police and CRPF came into the library and started thrashing the students and took them away.
Four students have been to the hospital from Kalkaji. Two to Apollo, two to AIIMS.
There was a doctor sent inside the Kalkaji police for initial first aid. They are very distraught, they say they weren't even protesting.
Students Detained at Kalkaji Police Station
Following is the list of students detained by the Delhi police:
- Mohammed Tausif, S/o Mohd Shahid
- Saif Ali Brother of Mohd Rehan
- Muneeb Mian S/o Mehboob Mian
- Saif Siddiqui
- Anjar Ahmed
- Khalid S/o Kasim Ali
- Shahrukh S/o Mohd Ehsaan
- Mohd Wasim S/O Mohd Fahim
- Ali Shah Raza S/o Shamul Hasan
- Arman Ali S/o Ahmed Ali
- Mohd Sohail S/o Sharafat
- Mohd Faraz S/O Nayyar Azam
- Danish Khan
- Pankaj Kumar S/O Brijmohan Prasad
- Mohd Tausif Javed S/O Mohd Javed Rab
- Mohd Shafaqul Jauhar S/o Hasan Raza
- Abu Waqas S/o Mansoor Alam
- Shahdosh Alam S/o Mohd Dabir Alam
- Utkarsh S/o KK Sharma
- Ashraf Ali S/o Mohd Isa
- Anjum Hussain Shah S/o Zabir Hussain Shah
- Shadab Aslam S/o Mohd Aslam
- Yashir Iquabal S/o Abdus Shakoor
- Danish Khurshid S/o Khurshid Ahmad Sheikh
- Mohd Aqib
- Mohd Saqib S/o Mohd Qurban
- Ahtesham
- Armaan Ali S/o Parvez
- Maza Khan
- Saif Ali
- Faraaz
- Suhail
- Parvez Alam
- Yasseer
Situation Under Control, Says UP Police
Chandra Bhushan Sing, District Magistrate of Aligarh, told news agency ANI that internet in the city has been suspended from 10 pm tonight till 10 pm tomorrow (Monday, 16 December), in view of the protests by Aligarh Muslim University students over the Citizenship Amendment Act.
The ADG for Law and Order (Agra Zone), said that police are being deployed and the situation seems under control. "All necessary steps will be taken to maintain law and order," he said.
Students Didn't Call for Protests Today, Outside Protesters Clashed With Cops, Entered Campus: Vice Chancellor
Najma Akhtar, the vice chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia, speaking to news agency ANI, said that the students of Jamia did not give a call for protests today.
She said that she was told that a call for today's protests was given from colonies near the university. It was those protesters that clashed with the police at Julena and got inside the campus after breaking the gate.
"The police couldn't differentiate between the protesters and students sitting in the library. Many students and staff were injured. There was so much ruckus that Police couldn't take permission. I hope for peace and safety of our students," she said.
Jamia Protest: List of Metro Stations Closed Down
Following is the list of the 17 metro stations shut amid protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act:
- Jamia Millia Islamia
- Delhi Gate
- Pragati Maidan
- ITO
- IIT
- GTB Nagar
- Shivaji Stadium
- Vasant Vihar,
- Munirka
- RK Puram
- Sukhdev Vihar,
- Okhla Vihar
- Jasola Vihar
- Shaheen Bagh
- Ashram
- Patel Chowk
- Vishwavidyalaya
Internet Blocked in Aligarh
As the protests turned violent in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh Muslim University, internet has been blocked in the city.
Earlier, the police had fire tear gas shells at protesters outside Aligarh Muslim University campus after the protesters pelted stones at them.
Cops Seen Smashing Vehicles Amid Protests
After protests erupted in the Aligarh Muslim University on Sunday, police personnel were seen smashing bikes and scooters at the university, news channel NDTV reported.
26 Students Suffered Minor Injuries, 2 Policemen Admitted With Head Injuries: Holy Family Hospital
Father George PA to the spokesperson of Holy Family Hospital, told news agency ANI that the hospital received about 26 university(Jamia Millia Islamia) students who suffered minor injuries. “Most of them have been discharged now. Two police personnel have also been admitted with head injuries, maybe due to stone pelting,” he said.
Aligarh Muslim University Announces Vacation Till 5 January
In view of the current situation , the Aligarh Muslim University has announced winter vacation till 5 January 2020.
The vacations were earlier scheduled to start on 23 December 2019.
Assam Sahitya Sabha Says it Will Move SC Against CAA
Assam Sahitya Sabha, the premier literary organisation of the state, said on Sunday that they move the Supreme Court for revocation of the amended Citizenship Act.
The Sabha also demands the release of all arrested, including KMSS chief Akhil Gogoi, who were exercising their constitutional right of protesting, its president Parmananda Rajbongshi told PTI.
"We have always opposed the Bill and now that it has become an Act, we have discussed the matter with lawyers and decided to file a petition in the Supreme Court by December 17," he said.
Protests Outside Delhi Police Headquarters
Protesters, including Jawaharlal Nehru University students, hold demonstration at Delhi Police Headquarters, ITO, Delhi Gate and Pragati Maidan over Jamia Millia Islamia university incident.
Police Fire Tear Gas at Protesters Outside Aligarh Muslim University
Police fire tear gas shells at protesters outside Aligarh Muslim University campus after protesters pelted stones at them.
Situation Under Control: Delhi Police
MS Randhawa, PRO Delhi Police said that the situation is under control.
“The situation is under control now, I will tell the people of Delhi to not pay attention to rumours. Delhi Police is monitoring the situation. We will soon identify the anti-social elements & take stringent action against them,” he said.
Delhi Police Refutes Reports of Police Setting Bus on Fire
In response to videos and images being shared over social media, the police denied reports of setting buses on fire.
“We were carrying water in those (yellow containers). And those particular buses haven't even been burnt. You can still see them parked,” police present at Jamia Milia told The Quint.
DMRC Shuts More Metro Stations
Entry and exit gates of Vasant Vihar, Munirka, RK Puram, GTB Nagar, ITO, IIT and Shivaji Stadium are closed. Trains will not be halting at these stations.
Schools To Remain Closed in Parts of Delhi
All schools and colleges to stay closed in Okhla, Jamia and New Friends Colony and Madanpur Khadar area of Delhi.
'Stones Were Being Thrown From Inside Campus': DCP South East
Chinmoy Biswal, DCP South East told the media that the police had to enter the campus as stones were being hurled from inside the campus.
“The campus is not unified, it is located on both sides of the road and while we were pushing the mob back, they were going in the university and then were throwing stones from inside, so we were checking those places,” he said.
'BJP Used Police to Set Buses on Fire': Manish Sisodia
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia accused the BJP of getting police to set buses on fire during a protest in south Delhi against the amended Citizenship Act as part of its “dirty politics”.
Sisodia also tweeted some photos from the protest site.
There should be an impartial investigation into the violence that erupted during the protest against the amended Citizenship Act, the deputy chief minister said in a tweet in Hindi.
'Rumours of Firing are False': DCP South East
Chinmoy Biswal, DCP South East told the media that the motive of the police is to “push the mob back.”
“Our only interest is to push the mob back, so law and order can be restored in the area. We have no problem with university (Jamia Millia Islamia University) students,” he said.
“The mob caused arson, set motorcycles ablaze, it pelted stones at us. This mob was violent. Around 6 police men have been injured in the stone pelting. We are yet to ascertained the identities.” he added.
Speaking to The Quint, he denied reports of any student’s death in the incident.
“There has been no firing absolutely. It is a false rumour that is being spread,” he told ANI.
Anti-CAA Protests in Hyderabad
Opposing the Centre's Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), various organisations staged a protest in Hyderabad on Sunday, police said.
Holding placards that read “Withdraw CAA Permanently”, “Reject CAA and Boycott NRC”, among others, the protesters, wearing black bands, waved black flags raised slogans.
“A dharna was staged under the leadership of different organisations against the Citizenship Amendment Act,” a protester said.
Students Inside Library Rescued: Jamia Chief Proctor
Jamia VC Najma Akhtar to PTI that students who were inside library have been taken out and are safe.
Kejriwal Speaks to LG, Appeals for Peace
In a tweet, CM Arvind Kejriwal said that he has spoken to the Lieutenant-Governor and that “real miscreants who caused violence should be identified and punished.”
'Savarkar Wanted Whole of India, Including North-East Together, Not This': Thackeray
Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray said that creating unrest over Citizenship Amendment Act is a strategy of the BJP and this is not what Savarkar wanted.
“Creating chaos is BJP strategy. We are not changing our stance on Savarkar but what is their take on what is happening in North-East and other places. It is going to court right now we need to see if it is constitutionally sound after which we will see,” he said.
“Savarkar wanted Sindhu to North east to be together and you are not helping in keeping country together,” he added.
“Like you have taken steps for CAB, do something for Savarkar has anyone stopped you?” Thackeray said.
“Let us first see what the court decides on the act, we will clear our stance on it then,” he said.
AAP Rejects BJP's Allegations
Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan, who is apparently the MLA mentioned but not named by Tiwari, denied the accusations of AAP helping to resort violence.
“Some TV channels have run the news that protesters under my leadership have torched buses which is wrong. I protested near Shaheen Bagh where nothing untoward happened,” he told reporters.
BJP Blames AAP for Delhi Violence
The BJP has alleged that Sunday's violence in South Delhi area was perpetrated by the Aam Admi Party (AAP) and demanded that they stop "provoking people".
BJP Delhi Chief Manoj Tiwari, in a tweet, said that an AAP MLA was "provoking" the public and called Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal a "traitor".
"AAP MLA is provoking people at the behest of Arvind Kejriwal. The Muslim of India is with India and is not going to be influenced by traitors like you. Stop provoking people. The people of Delhi will teach AAP traitors a lesson. The sin of AAP is being exposed," he tweeted in Hindi.
Police Barge into Jamia Campus, Say Students
The police force barged into the campus of Jamia Milia Islamia university and thrashed several students, sources told The Quint. Several students told The Quint they have been stranded in the library of the university.
No One Should Indulge in Violence: Delhi CM Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, reacting to the reports of unrest in Delhi said that any kind of violence ins unacceptable.
Several Delhi Metro Stations Closed
Entry and exit gates of Sukhdev Vihar, Jamia Millia Islamia, Okhla Vihar and Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh are closed. Trains will not be halting at these stations.
Several Jamia Students, Other protesters Injured in Lathi Charge by Police
Several students and civilians protesting in Delhi were injured in lathi-charge by the police.
Jamia Teachers' Association Condemns Violence
Jamia Millia Islamia Teacher’s Association (JTA) condemned the violence in Delhi and distanced itself from any unlawful activities.
“Jamia Teachers' Association condemn the violence in south Delhi, outside Jamia Millia Islamia. JTA is not part of any such violence. JTA also appeals to students, if any, to keep away from such direction-less protest lead by local political leaders. Jamia practices and preaches peace. JTA condemn all sort of violence near Jamia or anywhere in India. A emergency meeting of extended Executive Committee is called in JTA office at 11:00 am on Monday (16.12.2019) to discuss misuse of Jamia's name in the protests. Please make it convenient to attend the same,” the statement, undersigned by JTA Secretary Prof Majid Jamil said.
Entry-Exit to Sukhdev Vihar, Ashram Metro Stations Closed
As advised by Delhi Police, entry and exit gates of Sukhdev Vihar and gate no 3 of Ashram have been closed. Trains will not be halting at Sukhdev Vihar, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a statement.
Jamia Milia Student Body Disassociates Self from Delhi Protests
The students of Jamia Millia Islamia disassociated themselves from the violence that has erupted today.
“The students of Jamia Millia Islamia disassociate themselves from the violence that has erupted today. We have time and again maintained that our protests are peaceful and non-violent. We stand by this approach and condemn any party involved in the violence. We have maintained clam even when students have been lathi-charged and some women protestors have been badly beaten up. Media personnel are a witness to these events. Violence by certain elements is an attempt to vilify and discredit genuine protests,” the statement said.
Citizenship Act Protests Rock Delhi, Buses Set on Fire
Protests over Citizenship Amendment Act created unrest in Delhi’s New Friends Colony where several buses where set on fire by protestors. The police tried to disperse protestors by using tear gas shells.
BJP Announces Nationwide Rallies to Create Awareness Over Citizenship Act
Amid protests against the amended citizenship law, the BJP on Sunday announced a nationwide campaign to spread awareness about the legislation and asserted that it is not discriminatory against Muslims or any other community.
Party spokesperson Sambit Patra told a press conference that BJP workers will fan out across the country to inform people about the law which seeks to provide citizenship to the religious minorities from three neighbouring countries who arrived in India to escape religious persecution.
Assam Congress to file Petition Against Citizenship Act
Ripun Bora, President, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee said the party will file a petition against Citizenship Amendment Act.
“We will file a writ petition in Supreme Court challenging Citizenship Amendment Act, tomorrow,” he said.
2 More People Die of Gunshot Wounds Amid Citizenship Act Protests
Two more persons succumb to gunshot wounds in Guwahati, toll in police firing amid protests against citizenship law rises to four, officials told PTI.
Gauhati Medical College and Hospital Superintendent Ramen Talukdar told PTI that one person died on Saturday night and another person lost his life on Sunday morning.
“Ishwar Nayak died last night and Abdul Alim succumbed to his injuries this morning,” he said.
Twenty seven people were admitted to the hospital with bullet injuries since Wednesday, he added.
Asom Gana Parishad to File Petition Against Citizenship Act in Assam
Asom Gana Parishad leader Zoii Nath Sharma said that the party has decided to fil a petition against the Citizenship Amendment Act.
“A party meeting was held yesterday, party decided to file a petition challenging implementation of Citizenship Amendment Act in Assam and particularly in Brahmaputra valley. Our party president will lead a delegation that will meet Home Minister and Prime Minister.
TMC Takes out Rallies in West Bengal
The ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal took out rallies across the state on Sunday, protesting against the amended Citizenship Act.
Several senior party leaders, including ministers, led rallies in various districts and also appealed to the people to maintain peace and refrain from indulging in violence.
Carrying posters and placards, TMC members shouted slogans against the Modi government and demanded that the new citizenship law be immediately scrapped.
"We want this divisive Citizenship Act to be immediately scrapped. Our state government has already said that it will not be implemented in Bengal, so we appeal to the people not to take law into their hands, and protest peacefully," senior TMC leader and education minister Partha Chatterjee said.
Jamia Students Protest in Delhi
Protesters, including students of Jamia Millia Islamia University hold a demonstration against Citizenship Amendment Act on Kalindi Kunj Road.
The protests, that reached Delhi’s New Friends Colony from Kalindi Kunj had residents witnessing
Students Protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar
Students from northeastern states protested against the amended Citizenship Act at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on Sunday, terming it “anti-Constitution” and a threat to identities of indigenous people in the region.
“We have gathered here to protest against the CAA because it threatens indigenous identities in the region. We demand the Centre scrap it and also lift restrictions like internet ban and stop police brutality,” said a Delhi University student hailing from Assam.
Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt Joins Protests Against Citizenship Act
Veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt on Sunday joined a protest meet in Mumbai against the amended Citizenship Act, and said it is time people unite to send across a message that the country belongs to everyone.
The protest meet was held at 'Rajgruha', the house of Dr BR Ambedkar in Mumbai, where Bhatt was joined by Congress leader Sanjay Jha, among others.
“It's time for people to stand up and say this country belongs to each one of us and it is the might and the will of each one of us that has finally found an expression...,” Bhatt said, addressing a gathering.
“That curve has come, India has spoken this Sunday morning. All of you gathering here is an evidence that the core, soul of India is alive,” he said.
PM Modi Attacks Congress in Jharkhand Rally Over Citizenship Act
Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked the Congress party at an elections rally in Jharkhand’s Dumka, saying “Congress is doing what Pakistan does.”
“To give respect to those (minority communities from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh) who fled to India and were forced to live as refugees, both houses of parliament passed the law (Citizenship Amendment),” he said.
“The Congress party is doing what Pakistan does. Can there be anything more shameful than this? Does any Indian protest in from of Indian embassies in other countries?” he said.
“Congress and their allies are giving silent support to what is happening (incidents of violence over Citizenship Amendment Act). These scenes are strengthening country's confidence that Modi, Parliament, and the government have saved the country by bringing the Act,” he added.
Curfew Relaxed in Parts of Shillong From 6 am to 7 pm
The curfew, imposed in parts of Shillong amid violent protests against the amended Citizenship Act, was relaxed from 6 am to 7 pm on Sunday, officials cited by PTI said.
The curfew was relaxed for 13 hours in areas under the jurisdictions of Sadar and Lumdiengiri police stations, the officials said.
AGP to File a Petition Against Citizenship Act in SC
The Asom Gana Parishad, an ally of the ruling BJP, would file a petition in the Supreme Court praying for revocation of the amended Citizenship Act, party leader Kumar Deepak Das said on Sunday.
AASU Hints at Launching Political Party in Assam
The All Assam Students Union (AASU), which has been protesting against the amended Citizenship Act, on Sunday hinted at launching a political party along with 'Shilpi Samaj' (artists' forum) as an alternative to the ruling BJP and AGP as well as to opposition Congress.
Internet Services Suspended in Parts of WB
Internet services were suspended in parts of West Bengal as a precautionary measure amid protests against the amended Citizenship Act.
Sources told The Quint that services have been suspended in Murshidabad, Malda, North Dinajpur, Howrah, North 24 Parganas, Basirhat, Barasat Mahakuma and some areas of South 24 Parganas.
Protest at MIT Against Citizenship Act
A protest was held against in USA’s Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act as well as the NRC on Saturday, organised by the Boston Coalition and Alliance for a Secular and Democratic South Asia.
“The Citizens (Amendment) Bill 2019 has been passed by the Indian parliament, and subsequent to the President's assent, has become an act. In the history of independent India, it is one of the most discriminatory acts that fundamentally changes the basic terms of Indian citizenship,” the organisers said.
3 Dead, 27 Injured in Protests: Guwahati Medical College Hospital
The Guwahati Medical College Hospital on Sunday said that three people have died and 27 have been injured so far after protests broke out in Assam over the passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.
Trains Cancelled In View of Agitation
Fifteen trains have been cancelled and 10 trains have been partially cancelled in view of the public agitation at different railway stations in Howrah-Kharagpur railway section of South Eastern Railway, ANI reported on Sunday.
Protests Against Citizenship Law in Bengal, Road Blockades at Several Places
Sporadic incidents of violence were reported from Nadia, North 24 Parganas and Howrah districts of West Bengal, which is witnessing protests against the amended Citizenship Act, the police said on Sunday, according to PTI.
Protesters blocked various important roads in Amdanga and Kalyani areas of North 24 Parganas and Nadia districts. They also blocked railway tracks in various stations of the districts, the police said.
In Domjur area of Howrah district, protesters organised road blockades and shouted slogans against the Modi government. A huge police contingent has been rushed to the spot to control the situation.
BJP Ally AGP to Oppose Citizenship (Amendment) Act
The Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), an ally of the BJP in Assam, has decided to oppose the Citizenship Act and will take the matter to the Supreme Court, NDTV reported on Sunday.
'Urge People to Thwart Elements Who Are Misleading on CAA': Assam CM
Amid protests in the Northeast against the amended Citizenship Act, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday urged people to “thwart the elements who are misleading the people on CAA and indulging in violence”.
Curfew Relaxed in Dibrugarh and Guwahati
Amid protests against the amended Citizenship Act, curfew has been relaxed in parts of Assam’s Dibrugarh from 7 am to 4 pm and in Guwahati from 9 am to 6 pm on Sunday.
