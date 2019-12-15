CAA Protests Rage On: Over 350 Arrested in Bengal, 21 in Aligarh

Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray said that creating unrest over Citizenship Amendment Act is a strategy of the BJP and this is not what Savarkar wanted.

“Creating chaos is BJP strategy. We are not changing our stance on Savarkar but what is their take on what is happening in North-East and other places. It is going to court right now we need to see if it is constitutionally sound after which we will see,” he said.

“Savarkar wanted Sindhu to North east to be together and you are not helping in keeping country together,” he added.

“Like you have taken steps for CAB, do something for Savarkar has anyone stopped you?” Thackeray said.

“Let us first see what the court decides on the act, we will clear our stance on it then,” he said.