Burqa Clad ‘Bhakt’ Caught at Shaheen Bagh Protests? It’s Fake News

First, we conducted a reverse image search which directed us to multiple tweets that suggested the image shows a terrorist who opened fire in Shopian in Jammu & Kashmir.

Taking cues from there we conducted a keyword search using ‘Burqa-clad terrorist opens fire in Shopian’, which led us to several news reports about the aforementioned the incident.

According to a report by The Hindu from October 2015, “Militants, wearing burqa opened fire at police's counter-insurgency group, Special Operations Group, personnel in south Kashmir's Pulwama district. Two civilians were injured in exchange of firing.”

Another report by NDTV suggested that, “the incident happened at the main bus stand of south Kashmir's Pulwama district, over 30 km from capital Srinagar.”