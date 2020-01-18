Cong Workers Giving Cash to Anti-CAA Protesters? No, Video’s Old
CLAIM
A video doing the rounds on the internet is being shared with a claim that it shows Congress party workers distributing cash to anti-CAA protesters. The text along with the video reads, ‘सभी महिलाओं को कांग्रेस के कार्यकर्ताओं द्वारा हाथों हाथ आजादी की रकम दी जा रही है [Translation: Women protesters are being paid instant remuneration for “Azaadi” by Congress workers]
The video which is being massively circulated on Facebook and Twitter with the same narrative has Rahul Gandhi’s voice in the background.
TRUE OR FALSE?
False.
This is an old video and the claim with which it is being circulated in misleading. Also, the original video which could be traced back to 2017 does not have Rahul Gandhi’s voice in it.
WHAT WE FOUND
We fragmented the video into several key frames using the InVid google chrome extension and followed it up with a reverse image search. After that we were directed to the same video which was uploaded on YouTube in October 2017.
A Google keyword search helped us trace the video back to March 2017 when it was uploaded on YouTube with a claim that it shows Congress workers bribing the voters in Manipur.
Although, we weren’t able to independently verify the video, it is clear that it has been in circulation way before the anti CAA protests started and is now being used to discredit the protests.
