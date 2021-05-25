Users Fall for ANI’s Fake Account Saying Twitter Shutting in India
ANI didn’t tweet any such information on its official handle and the viral tweet was from an imposter account.
A tweet shared by an imposter account of news agency ANI has led to many believing that Twitter will shut its operations in India from Wednesday, 26 May.
This comes in the backdrop of the deadline to comply with legal rules meant for social media platforms, which were issued by the government three months ago, coming to an end on Tuesday, 25 May, posing a threat to the operations of the likes of Twitter and Facebook in India.
However, we found that ANI didn’t tweet any such information on its official handle and the viral tweet was from a fake account, which has now been taken down.
CLAIM
The tweet shared by ‘@ANINewsIndia’ reads: “#Breaking...Twitter will stop operations in India w.e.f 26th May 00:00 hrs. Use of any VPN, third party API will be treated as criminal offence under section 437. (sic)”
‘ANINEWSINDIA’ IS AN IMPOSTER ACCOUNT OF ANI
We came across the account details of Twitter handle @ANINewsIndia with the help of a screenshot shared by Twitter user Karthik Srinivasan.
On comparing the official handle of news agency ANI with the imposter one, we noticed several discrepancies. For instance, the Twitter handle of ANI’s official account is ‘@ANI’ but that of the imposter one is ‘@ANINewsIndia’.
The official account is a verified one, has a cover photo, and over five million followers, however, that’s not the case when it comes to the imposter account.
Further, the imposter account was created in 2020, while the official one joined Twitter in 2011.
Evidently, an imposter account of ANI falsely claimed that Twitter will stop its operation in India from Wednesday, 26 May.
WHAT IS HAPPENING BETWEEN TWITTER, FACEBOOK AND GOVT?
IANS reports, quoting official sources, said that social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook and others, which were required to abide by the rules notified in the Gazette of India on 25 February under Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code Rules, 2021, have failed to comply on many counts till date.
In a statement to The Quint, Facebook says that it 'aims to comply' and will continue to discuss the issues with the government on the new IT Rules.
“We aim to comply with the provisions of the IT Rules and continue to discuss a few of the issues, which need more engagement with the government. Pursuant to the IT Rules, we are working to implement operational processes and improve efficiencies. Facebook remains committed to people’s ability to freely and safely express themselves on our platform.”Facebook Spokesperson
Meanwhile, Twitter declined to comment, when contacted by The Quint.
