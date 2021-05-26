‘Unconstitutional’: WhatsApp Moves HC Against Govt’s New IT Rules
WhatsApp has approached the HC on grounds that the new IT rules would cause them to break privacy protections.
Facebook-owned WhatsApp has moved the Delhi High Court challenging the Centre’s new digital rules that are scheduled to come into force on Wednesday, 26 May, Reuters reported, quoting sources.
According to the report, the messaging platform has approached the high court on the grounds that the new IT rules would cause WhatsApp to ‘break privacy protections.’
WhatsApp has asked the HC to declare one of the new rules as a violation of privacy rights as per India's Constitution, since it requires social media companies to “identify the first originator of information” whenever authorities demand it.
While the new law requires WhatsApp to trace the first originator of the message, the company says it cannot do that because messages are end-to-end encrypted, and to comply with the law, WhatsApp says it would have break encryption for receivers, as well as “originators” of messages.
A report by The Indian Express states that WhatsApp is invoking the 2017 Justice K S Puttaswamy vs Union of India case to argue that the traceability provision is unconstitutional and against people’s fundamental right to privacy as underlined by the Supreme Court decision.
“Requiring messaging apps to ‘trace’ chats is the equivalent of asking us to keep a fingerprint of every single message sent on WhatsApp, which would break end-to-end encryption and fundamentally undermines people’s right to privacy,” a WhatsApp spokesperson said.
“We have consistently joined civil society and experts around the world in opposing requirements that would violate the privacy of our users. In the meantime, we will also continue to engage with the Government of India on practical solutions aimed at keeping people safe, including responding to valid legal requests for the information available to us,” the spokesperson added.
Earlier, on Tuesday, 25 May, Facebook said it aimed to comply with the provisions of Information Technology rules and was in discussion with the government on a few more issues.
“Pursuant to the IT Rules, we are working to implement operational processes and improve efficiencies. Facebook remains committed to people’s ability to freely and safely express themselves on our platform,” a spokesperson for the company had said.
(With inputs from Reuters and Indian Express)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.