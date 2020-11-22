Shah Says Modi Built Homes in Sri Lanka, Omits UPA Started Project

While addressing a gathering in Chennai on Saturday, 21 November, Union Home Minister Amit Shah referred to the India Housing Project in Sri Lanka and said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for construction of houses for Tamils in Jaffna, a region which was once ravaged by strife.

While it is true that the Indian government did fund the project with the aim to support the resettlement and rehabilitation of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Northern and Eastern Province in Sri Lanka, what is missing from Shah’s statement is the mention that the project was announced in 2010 by the then prime minister Manmohan Singh with a total outlay of US $270 million, as per the information available on the website of Consulate General of India.