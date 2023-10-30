ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Fact-Check: Old CCTV Footage of Blasts in Hospital Is From Syria, Not Gaza

This footage dates back to 2016 and is from Syria.

Rujuta Thete
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
Fact-Check: Old CCTV Footage of Blasts in Hospital Is From Syria, Not Gaza
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

A video showing CCTV camera footage of blasts inside a hospital is going viral on social media to claim that it shows airstrikes by Israeli forces in Gaza.

An archive can be seen here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

(Archives of similar claims can be seen here and here.)

What's the truth?: This footage dates back to 2016 and is from Aleppo, Syria.

  • It shows airstrikes targeted at Omar Bin Abdul Aziz Hospital.

Also Read

Fact-Check: This Old Video of Child Crying Is From Syria, Not Gaza

Fact-Check: This Old Video of Child Crying Is From Syria, Not Gaza
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search of some of the keyframes of the viral video which led us to a clearer version of the video posted on X (formerly Twitter).

  • The post read that it showed airstrikes by Russian forces at a hospital in Aleppo.

  • The video also carried a logo that read 'AMC, Aleppo Media Centre' and date stamp which read '16/07/2016'.

The video is from 2016.

(Source: Altered by The Quint/X screenshot)

  • Taking a cue, we looked for AMC's social media pages and found this viral video on their Facebook page.

  • The video was uploaded on 31 July 2016 and the caption stated that it showed an airstrike on Omar bin Abdul Aziz Hospital.

  • The post also carried a YouTube link of the same video.

The video is from Aleppo, Syria.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

  • According to reports, Russian forces targeted four other hospitals apart from Omar bin Abdul Aziz Hospital in Aleppo leaving up to 2,50,000 residents without access to medical facilities.

Conclusion: An old video from Aleppo, Syria is going viral to falsely claim that it shows Israeli forces attacking hospitals in Gaza and Palestine.

Also Read

Fact-Check: Old Video of Mosque Being Attacked in Syria Shared as One From Gaza

Fact-Check: Old Video of Mosque Being Attacked in Syria Shared as One From Gaza

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Topics:  Fact Check   Israel-Palestine   Webqoof 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×