2019 Image Passed off as Photo From Recent Mosque Blast in Kabul

An old photograph from 2019, which shows a huge smoke cloud billowing up from a building, was widely shared by several, including a few news organisations, as a photo from the massive explosion that struck a mosque in northern Kabul in Afghanistan on 17 August, during evening prayers.

At least 21 people were killed an 33 were wounded in the explosion, according to an AP report which quoted a Taliban police spokesperson. The Imam of the mosque, Mullah Amir Mohammad Kabuli, was among those killed, Reuters reported.