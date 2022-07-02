Several Injured as Hostellers Clash at Guwahati's Cotton University

Several students were injured in a clash between the inmates of two hostels of Cotton University in Guwahati in the early hours of Saturday, officials said.

A group of inmates of a boys’ hostel allegedly hurled bricks, bottles and other objects at another hostel around 1.45 am, they said.

Several students, who were sleeping at that time, were injured in the attack, with some trying to retaliate by hurling similar objects, they added.

One of the students was seriously injured and was admitted to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, a varsity official said.

The events which led to the clash are unclear, but varsity sources said the campus has been tense after the general secretary of the students’ union joined the ruling BJP.