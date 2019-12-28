‘We Are Example For the Country’: UP CM Yogi Praises His Crackdown

Justifying the Uttar Pradesh crackdown on protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took to Twitter on Friday, 27 December, and wrote that the state government’s actions have “shocked every protester.”

The official Twitter handle of the office of chief minister tweeted, “Every rioter is shocked. Every troublemaker is shocked. Seeing the strictness of the Yogi government, everyone is silent. Do anything, now the compensation will be from the one who did the damage, this is Yogi ji's announcement. Every violent protester will cry now because there is a Yogi government in UP.”



He ended his tweet with the hashtag ‘#TheGreat_CmYogi’.